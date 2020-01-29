SAN ANTONIO — Ring in the Year of the Rat at the Asian Festival happening this weekend!

The festival spans two days from February 1-2 at the Institute of Texan Cultures. It features dance performances, traditional music, cooking demonstations and cultural food.

The Rat is the first animal in the 12-year cycle of the Chinese Zodiac. The years include 1912, 1924, 1936, 1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996, 2008 and 2020.

It has characteristics of an animal with spirit, wit, alertness, delicacy, flexibility and vitality.

