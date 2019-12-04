SAN ANTONIO, Texas — The latest work of art to crop up on a San Antonio business-side honors yet another true legend.

Only this time, it's not Cardi B or 21 Savage, but a San Antonio entrepreneur who made an impact on so many lives he touched in this city.

Tito Bradshaw, 35, was a prominent member of San Antonio's cyclist community. In fact, if you ride bikes in San Antonio, chances are, you know who Tito Bradshaw is.

As the co-owner of the Bottom Bracket Bicycle Shop and Bottom Bracket Social Club, Bradshaw served as one of the pillars of the local bicyclist community.

Sadly, on April 1st, Bradshaw's life came to an end too soon when he was struck and killed by a drunk driver, 67-year-old Linda Collier Mason.

Los Otros, comprised of Nik Soupe and Shek Vega, are the duo behind Fiesta's 2019 poster.

They were also the perfect pair to memorialize Bradshaw.

After all, they were his friends.

In a post to Instagram Friday, the group revealed the work of art and shared some words on their friend.

I created several mural designs for this wall, some showing Tito’s the pioneer cycling spirit, some showing that he was a community leader, traveler, friend, and a father. Some with saintly poses and some with a quiet remembrance feel. In the end we decided we wanted something that made you feel good when you saw it. Tito, smiling, in his captains hat and rightfully so. A natural leader who probably never knew he was l leader but continued to lead with understanding, compassion, and unselfishness. This mural is a reminder the he is taking a RIDE IN PARADISE. The prayers his community sends to him are represented with the logo that Tito used to put his passions and dreams to work and how those dreams and passions help a community find pride, reach goals, create friendships, and showed people how to enjoy life. So don’t Be sad because this great person who gave so much is gone now. Be thankful that he was even here, and we all got to experience it. On behalf of myself and Soup, I would like to say, Thank You Tito Bradshaw. We will miss you for now, but we will see you again. Love, respect. #titoforeverWhen you pass this mural give it a wave and say “what up Papa!” —Shek

Mason was initially booked on 'Intoxication Assault' charges. San Antonio police said they expected those charges to be upgraded in the wake of Bradshaw's death.