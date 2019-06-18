RICHMOND, Ky. —

The search for 22-year-old mother of four Savannah Spurlock continues. Spurlock was seen last on January 4, leaving a Lexington bar with three men.

The men told investigators Spurlock went home with them in a nearby county but eventually left on her own later that night. All three have been ruled out as suspects by police.



Her family is offering a $15,000 reward for the first tip that leads directly to the safe return of Spurlock, recovery of her remains or a successful arrest and conviction of the people responsible.

Spurlock's father, Cecil, marked the 100th day since her disappearance by reading a letter from the family, expressing how hard the time has been for everyone involved.

“Sleepless nights, tearful days and more anxiety that any parent ever imagine they could cope with,” Cecil said. “Glimmers of hope are often overshadowed by nightmarish visions of what may have happened or what may be happening to our little girl."

People with any information are asked to call Richmond Police at (859) 624-4776 or e-mail detective@richmond.ky.us.

