SAN ANTONIO — Bexar County officials are offering a reward for information on suspects who shot at a van and home in northeast Bexar County.

The shooting happened on Beech Trail on Thursday, March 28.

Bexar County deputies said a passenger in a tan car was shooting at a blue van. The bullets also damaged a home. No one was hurt in the incident.

Surveillance video from a home on Beech Trail shows the passenger hanging out of the window.

Crime Stoppers is offering up to $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in this crime. Call 224-STOP with information and you can remain anonymous.