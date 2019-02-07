SAN ANTONIO — A man going to get groceries winds up getting run down in the parking lot of Sprouts Market, according to police. Now, Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for information on the crime.

Police say the driver of a white Ford Explorer was driving through the Sprouts parking lot, and appeared to be following someone on foot. That was back on June 14.

The victim reportedly asked the man driving the SUV what he was doing. Police say that is when the driver accelerated and hit the victim, who was injured.

If you recognize the man seen in surveillance video, call Crime Stoppers at 224-STOP and you could get a reward of up to $5,000.