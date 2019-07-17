SAN ANTONIO — Retama Park goes to the birds and camels on August 3!

It will be a different lineup than fans are used to as Retama Park hosts camels and ostriches at its race track in addition to horses.

The unique races started in 2016 and attendence has grown every year since then.

General admission for the races on August 3 is $7.00 for adults, and kids (12&under) are $3.00. Gates open at 5:00 p.m.

There is a meet and greet with the camels and ostriches on August 2.

Click here for more information.