SAN ANTONIO — At Grayze on Grayson, they’ve thrown out their normal operating plan and are adjusting to all to-go orders.

“Never in my 33 years of business have I ever seen anything like this; it's new to all of us," Chef Jeff White said."Literally reconfiguring our whole business model for the whole industry."

This week Governor Abbott helped to add a little more to restaurants' profit margins with the addition of alcohol sales with to-go orders.

“We can actually bring a gin and tonic to your house, or a bottle of wine or a six-pack of beer and we can bring it to your house along with the food products," Chef Brian West said.

Governor allows alcohol delivery with to-go food orders

KENS 5

Still, Grayze cutting back staffing by 60 percent.

The restaurant starting a GoFundMe called “For the Grayter Good” to help feed families who no longer have a steady income.

“People donate to this project so we have enough money to pay the employees, and to buy food to cook meals for families who can’t leave the house, or families that aren’t working, so we give these meals away for free," Chef White said.

So far raising over 1,400 dollars and for the assembly of 150 free take-home meals that can feed a family of four.

Grayze's goal is to up that number to 500 free meals being given away.

“This gives us an opportunity to keep our employees on payroll, our servers, some cooks, so they don’t have to worry about it either," Chef White said.

However, their focus isn't just keeping their operation going Chef White said, "it's about making sure people have less stress in their lives."

Getting help and giving help during a time of so much uncertainty.

If you would like to donate visit their GoFundMe

Also, Culinaria is coming to the aid of these restaurants with its own relief fund.

There are no set amounts being given out instead they will be on a case-by-case basis.