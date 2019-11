NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — First responders are working to rescue a man clinging to a log in the Niagara River, near the Falls.

It is happening near Goat Island. It's unknown why the man was in the river.

2 On Your Side has blurred the man's face because we do not know the circumstances as to why he's in the water.

2 On Your Side is headed to the scene and will have more details as they become available.