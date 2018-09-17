The Coca-Cola company reportedly said in a statement that it is "closely watching" the growth of CBD, which is a non-psychoactive ingredient in marijuana.

The soft drinks maker is in talks with Canadian marijuana producer Aurora Cannabis to develop the beverages, according to a report from BNN Bloomberg Television.

Bloomberg also reported that Aurora’s shares surged on the news, jumping as much as 23 percent Monday to $8.

CBD-infused drinks are reportedly said to ease ailments like inflammation, pain and cramping.

