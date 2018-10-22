HOUSTON – Congressman Beto O'Rourke is making his own push at the polls Monday with the start of early voting.

The Democratic candidate is hoping to get people fired up about early voting. He will be stopping by at the Metropolitan Multi-Service Center off West Gray Street in the Montrose neighborhood.

Today is start of #EarlyVoting @POTUS is in #Houston to rally votes for Senator @tedcruz, but Congressman @BetoORourke is making his own push, he’ll be stopping by 8 polling locations in Harris Co. Some voters camped out overnight off W. Gray St to meet him. #khou11 #HTownRush pic.twitter.com/PSfvUu8K5p — Michelle Choi (@MichelleKHOU) October 22, 2018

And he’s got some fans – voters have been in line since early Monday morning. They’ve even pitched tents so they can be the first ones to vote and meet the congressman.

Now, O’Rourke is going on an early voting blitz Monday. He’ll be visiting a total of eight polling locations throughout Harris County.

HAPPENING NOW: congressman @BetoORourke speaking to his supporters now in Montrose on the first day of early voting. He’s stopping by 8 total polling locations throughout #Houston today, starting with the one near W. Gray street. #khou11 #Htownrush pic.twitter.com/HVl5wr3G3P — Michelle Choi (@MichelleKHOU) October 22, 2018

This is all in hopes of getting to voters pumped for the upcoming midterm elections that are just over two weeks away.

Now keep in mind, if you are planning to vote, poll officials say you are not allowed to wear any clothing that represents your candidate into the polls.

