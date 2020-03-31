TYLER, Texas — Coronavirus is causing many families in east Texas to worry about their finances. For some, the stress has been amplified by landlords who say the rent check is due Wednesday, whether they still have a job or not.

People who live in the Autumn Glen apartment complex in Tyler found a note on their doors last week telling them their rent check is still due on the first of each month, whether they still have a paycheck or not.

“It definitely put a big shock on me that that community would do that to people,” Brittany Bankhead said Monday.

Bankhead, who lives at Autumn Glen, said she is fortunate, because she works at a grocery store and still has her job. But she spoke against the letter because she said is worried about a lot of her neighbors, who may have seen that letter after just getting laid off.

“I think they should’ve probably not worded it like that,” she explained. “I feel like they didn’t give them the option to talk to them. They were telling them to go get a temporary job or go get a loan, basically. Not everybody’s capable of getting a temporary job because of job requirements, or a loan, because it’s hard to get a loan.”

The Texas Supreme Court issued an emergency rule on March 19 to stop all eviction proceedings for at least a month.

“What it doesn’t do is give the tenant the right to just not pay their rent at all and expect there to be no repercussions,” Alex Castetter stated.

Castetter, the managing attorney for the Tyler office of Lone Star Legal Aid, said landlords can still give an eviction notice to a tenant for non-payment of rent, though they cannot take tenants to court or involve law enforcement until April 19.

“When the legal process restarts on April 19th, then there’s probably going to be a lot of eviction proceedings brought,” he mentioned.

He advised that renters who worry about finding enough money to pay this month contact their landlords as soon as possible and ask for a temporary arrangement, and if they agree, get it in writing.

While some landlords or property managers may be willing to suspend payments or reduce payments, Castetter said there is no requirement to be lenient, and many landlords cannot.

“I think the problem is that landlords also may be facing mortgage payments of their own, and so there are problems on both sides of the matter. It’s an unfortunate time that both the landlords and the tenants may be facing big reductions in their income.”

Bankhead said some renters may have avoided talking to their landlords out of fear. “I would be scared, to lose your housing at this time and day, during this, like, what’s going on,” she said. “People are, they don’t want to leave their homes, and maybe they’re sick, or they’re at risk of it because of the side effects, and everything.”

She believes it would be more beneficial for landlords to speak to their tenants, rather than leaving a letter on their doors.

“I’ve asked other friends that live in different apartment complexes,” she mentioned. “I’ve asked if they’ve had letters, and they have not. So, they should’ve just took it a different way, for sure.”

Representatives for Autumn Glen did not respond to requests for comment.

Castetter said if someone gets government rental assistance and either loses their job or sees a reduction in hours or salary, they should contact their certifying agency as quickly as possible to have their assistance reflect their current income level.

“If the inability to pay is coming from changes in income, be sure and apply for unemployment compensation as quickly as possible,” he added. “And it might also be a good idea to call Texas 2-1-1 in order to see if there’s any other resources in our area that can help cover those expenses.”

If you believe you have a claim against your landlord, contact the Attorney General's Office.