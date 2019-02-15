SAN ANTONIO — The centerpiece of San Antonio’s plaza for Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. is his statue, standing prominently on a large median at N.New Braunfels Avenue and E. Houston.

“There’s no price to the value and the goodness that he gave to his country,” Bernell Richardson said.

The New Orleans transplant can give you an earful about what the statue and the plaza mean to the community where he has lived since the tumultuous times of Hurricane Katrina. He is certain the MLK Plaza could use an upgrade.

His doesn’t stand alone. Veteran Oakland Woodard rolls pass the plaza on a regular basis.

“From this view right here I see a dark figure,” he said. “I can’t really make out what it is. I know it’s a statue, but it blends right in with the trees.”

Now, $650,000 from a 2017 bond is dedicated to giving the east sidelandmark an upgrade.

Courtesy: TCI

“I think about the entrance to the district and a central part of the district. The MLK Plaza is a key part of that,” Interim San Antonio Councilman Art Hall said.

Hall said beautifying the plaza could generate dividends like business and more housing coming into District 2.

The initial drafts for the new MLK Plaza from the city’s Transportation and Capital Improvement are not set in stone. In fact, Hall said the renderings could change from public input.

According to city officials, the preliminary proposal incorporates recommendations from San Antonio’s MLK Commission realized in renderings by TCI design engineers.

The new plaza would exist on two sides of E. Houston Street and N. New Braunfels Avenue. Per the current proposal, the plaza would add Mexican fan palm trees and a national civil rights timeline with historic moments from Dr. King’s life to the existing site.

Across the street from the existing site, a new plaza will have a San Antonio Civil Rights timeline, featuring local leaders and a prayer obelisk.

Courtesy: TCI

Seating for large group presentations, new paving, widening crosswalks that will be decorated and a memorial piece for Rev. R.A. Callies are other new features in the works. Callies is considered the founder of the MLK march in San Antonio.

The plans do not reveal any changes to the statue of Dr. King. Hall said that’s not something he’d advocate for currently.

“Changing a statue out completely is a whole different dollar amount,” Hall said.

Richardson, however, said he can’t believe money is an issue.

“If they charge a billion dollars, it’s worth it,” he said. “You can’t put a price on what he has overcome and achieved for this country.”

A community information meeting is scheduled for Monday at 6:30 p.m. at Dawson Community Center.

Construction is scheduled to begin on the new plaza in 2020.