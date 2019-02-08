HOUSTON — The remains of Brittany Burfield, a Houston woman missing since June 2018, are believed to have been found, Houston activist Quanell X said Friday afternoon.

Quanell X says the woman's body was found down in a manhole in the 3100 block of Hadley in Houston's Third Ward.

He says he met with Alex Haggerty -- the man charged in connection with her death -- in jail Friday morning, then Haggerty led Texas EquuSearch and Houston police to her body.

Houston police confirmed they found human remains in that location Friday afternoon, but released few other details. They did not confirm that the remains are that of Burfield.

Less than a month after Burfield was reported missing that summer, Haggerty, 37, was charged with murder in connection with her death, though investigators never found her body. Texas EquuSearch volunteers spent several days searching for Burfield.

Officials said Haggerty admitted to killing Burfield, also 37, to his family and friends -- including drugging, suffocating, shooting and possibly even stabbing her -- though he later denied the graphic details during the investigation.

Police said Haggerty knew her, and some of her clothes were found inside his home in the Third Ward. They said the two briefly lived together at Burfield’s apartment back in May. Burfield was his landlord, but she kicked him out less than a month later.

Detectives said Haggerty had a history of violence with women and was seen with Burfield’s car after she’d been reported missing.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.

