Trump ex-campaign boss hospitalized amid threat to harm self

Police say they responded to Brad Parscale's Fort Lauderdale home after a call from his wife.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Florida police and campaign officials say President Donald Trump’s former campaign manager Brad Parscale has been hospitalized after he threatened to harm himself.

Police officers say they talked Parscale out of his Fort Lauderdale home Sunday after his wife called police to say that he had multiple firearms and was threatening to hurt himself. He was hospitalized under the state’s Baker Act, which allows anyone deemed to be a threat to themselves or others to be detained for 72 hours for psychiatric evaluation.

In a statement released to CBS Miami, Trump campaign Communications Director, Tim Murtaugh said:

"Brad Parscale is a member of our family and we all love him. We are ready to support him and his family in any way possible. The disgusting, personal attacks from Democrats and disgruntled RINOs have gone too far, and they should be ashamed of themselves for what they’ve done to this man and his family.”

Parscale was demoted from the campaign manager’s post in July but remained part of the campaign, helping run its digital operation.

What other people are reading right now:

