MIAMI — 5 a.m. Wednesday:

A Florida AMBER Alert has been issued for Andrew Caballeiro, last seen in the area of the 21900 block of Southwest 187th Avenue in Miami.

The child may be in the company of Ernesto Caballeiro. They may be traveling in a 2001, white Chevrolet Express, FL tag number HETY13.

The vehicle has a decal of "Nesty School Services" on it. The vehicle is a passenger van.

On the back left door there is a decal of "Caution: Transporting Children."

If located, DO NOT APPROACH. Contact law enforcement immediately.

Previous story:

Police say they're are searching for a missing baby after three women were found dead Tuesday in a South Florida home.

Miami-Dade police tweeted they are asking the public for help to find Ernesto Caballeiro and his newborn son.

Miami-Dade police say investigators believe the infant is with his father, though they didn't immediately accuse the man in the slayings. Police were searching the southwestern Miami-Dade County neighborhood for Caballeiro and the baby.

Police didn't say how the women were killed or how they were related to the child. However, WFOR-TV reports they were found shot to death after a family member went to check on them and came across what was described as a gruesome scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 right away.

