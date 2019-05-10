BOISE, Idaho — The Ontario Police Department is rolling out its "major incident response protocol and operations plan" to handle crowds that are expected at Hotbox Farm's grand opening on Saturday, which will feature a special appearance by Snoop Dogg.

Ontario's newest dispensary is offering a free concert featuring Snoop Dogg on Saturday, with festivities appropriately starting at 4:20 p.m.

Hotbox Farm's grand opening is from 4:00 to 10 p.m., and Snoop Dogg will make his appearance later in the night and will perform five songs during his set.

Ontario Police did not find out about the event until about 11:20 a.m. Friday, and announced that the owner of Hotbox Farms, Steve Meland, did not file for a special event permit or a noise variance permit for the free concert. Police said Meland only acquired permits for a fireworks display, beer garden, and food catering.

"Due to the celebrity status of the artist, the advertised "No Cost" event, and the significant social media marketing of this event, the OPD is anticipating a significant influx of visitors to the city during the event," the Ontario Police Department said in a statement.

In order to handle the large crowds and traffic expected for the event, police said they will use their major incident response protocol and operations plan.

Hotbox is one of the first marijuana dispensaries to open in the city of Ontario since the town allowed dispensaries to set up shop.

In January, Ontario started accepting applications for conditional permits for marijuana sales and Weedology, the city's first pot shop, opened in July.

