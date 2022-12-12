NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. — A New Port Richey man is more than $10 million richer after winning a $15 million top prize scratch-off from the Florida Lottery, the organization said in a news release.
Ryan Doddridge, 42, claimed the $15 million prize from the Florida 300X The Cash scratch-off game at the Florida Lottery headquarters in Tallahassee. Doddridge is reportedly the trustee of the Doddridge Law Winners Revocable Trust.
The trust chose to receive the winnings as a one-time, lump sum of $10,430,000.
The winning ticket was bought at a Publix located at 33343 US 19 N in Palm Harbor. The store will get a $30,000 bonus commission for selling the winning scratch-off ticket.
The scratch-off game costs $30 and was launched in September. It has four top prizes of $15 million. This was the first top prize claimed, the Florida Lottery said.