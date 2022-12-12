x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Regional

Florida man wins $15M from Florida lottery

The man is a trustee of a revocable trust and chose to receive the winnings as a one-time, lump sum payment of $10.4M.
Credit: Florida Lottery
Ryan Doddridge, managing member of the Doddridge Law Winners Revocable Trust, and oversized check after claiming a $15 million top prize from the FLORIDA 300X THE CASH Scratch-Off game.

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. — A New Port Richey man is more than $10 million richer after winning a $15 million top prize scratch-off from the Florida Lottery, the organization said in a news release. 

Ryan Doddridge, 42, claimed the $15 million prize from the Florida 300X The Cash scratch-off game at the Florida Lottery headquarters in Tallahassee. Doddridge is reportedly the trustee of the Doddridge Law Winners Revocable Trust. 

The trust chose to receive the winnings as a one-time, lump sum of $10,430,000. 

The winning ticket was bought at a Publix located at 33343 US 19 N in Palm Harbor. The store will get a $30,000 bonus commission for selling the winning scratch-off ticket. 

The scratch-off game costs $30 and was launched in September. It has four top prizes of $15 million. This was the first top prize claimed, the Florida Lottery said.

   

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Man surrenders after barricading himself inside apartment

Before You Leave, Check This Out