Horror movie icon 'Michael Myers' seen at Panama City beach during Labor Day weekend

PANAMA CITY, Fla. — Fictional slasher Michael Myers from the horror film "Halloween" was spotted walking along a beach in Panama City over the Labor Day weekend, WOFL reports.

Todd Easter captured the movie serial killer slowly strolling along the shore on Sunday from a condo building, according to WOFL.

The masked slasher is not known to be a nice man in his movies, but Easter told 10 Tampa Bay that he was polite to others near him while at the beach.

"The guy was super nice and waved to people and did not approach anyone unless they wanted him to," Easter said.

Halloween season kicks off in about a month, but it appears the man dressed as Michael Myers needed some relaxation before October begins.

According to Easter, the person dressed as the masked slasher stayed at the beach for about 30 minutes and then left.

"He was really considerate and was only out for like 30 minutes very early in the morning before any big crowds," he said.

"Halloween Ends," the latest installment of the "Halloween" franchise, is scheduled to release in theaters this year on Oct. 14. The film serves as a sequel to the 2021 "Halloween Kills" movie.

Michael Myers will also have his own haunted house at Universal Studio Halloween Horror Nights in Orlando. Event-goers will be able to encounter the knife-holding killer firsthand.

The theme park said on their Twitter account that people will go to the scenery similar to the film and walk through a haunted house as they try to avoid any confrontation with Michael Myers.

Tickets for Halloween Horror Nights are now available. The event will run from Sept. 3 through Oct. 31.