MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — Body camera video from the Martin County Sheriff's Office shows the intense moment that deputies found a submerged car after a man's phone alerted 911 dispatchers.

After a crash Tuesday night, dispatch received an automated distress signal launched from an unknown phone, a Facebook post from the sheriff's office explains. The phone alerted them to only the longitude and latitude of the crash.

Dispatchers worked to find the location, and they were able to use Google maps. Units arrived in the area and found a car upside down in a canal.

According to the sheriff's office, they could hear cries for help coming from inside. Deputies immediately jumped into the water and rescued the injured man.

The man was taken to a nearby hospital and is expected to recover. Deputies say the man ended up crashing after trying to avoid an animal on the road.