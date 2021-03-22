Gov. DeSantis to attend Buc-ee's grand opening in Daytona Beach

Doors opened Monday at the iconic travel center's second Florida location.

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Buc-ee's convenience stores have garnered a cult following across the south. With delicious Texas barbeque, one-of-a-kind merchandise, clean bathrooms and rows upon rows of gas pumps, the travel center has something for everyone.

Even Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is getting in on the fun, as he joins Buc-ee's for the grand opening of its Daytona Beach location.

The new location marks the second Buc-ee's store to open in Florida this year. The first opened last month in St. Augustine.

Buc-ee's Daytona Beach is a 53,000-square-foot store with 104 fueling stations and thousands of snack, drink, and meal options for on-the-go travelers and Floridians alike. Some fan-favorites are homemade fudge, kolaches, Beaver nuggets, and fresh pastries.

The travel center is also bringing more than 200 full-time jobs with benefits to the area. You can see which positions are available here.

Floridians will come to love the friendly site of that smiling beaver, as Buc-ee's has redefined traveling for customers across the south. Buc-ee's Daytona Beach is part of the convenience store's multi-state expansion. Buc-ee's was founded in 1982 and has 38 stores across Texas.