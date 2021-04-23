Nurse accused of taking $2,000 from senior, spending it on trip to Miami and beauty products

“Many seniors rely on Licensed Practical Nurses to take care of their physical needs and act in their best interests," Attorney General Ashley Moody said.

ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. — A licensed practical nurse in Florida is accused of stealing nearly $2,000 from a senior in a nursing home.

According to Attorney General Ashley Moody's Office, it all began when Amy Latasha Curtis would use the patient's debit card to buy them breakfast. But, an investigation done by Moody's Medicaid Fraud Control Unit and the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office uncovered it eventually turned into more.

Investigators say Curtis got more financial information about the senior and opened a joint bank account that was funded by the patient's primary account.

Curtis is accused of using the joint account to make personal purchases, including a trip to Miami, and buying beauty products.

Investigators say they got information about the purchases and fraudulent activity from the Florida Department of Children and Families Adult Protective Services Program.

“Many seniors rely on Licensed Practical Nurses to take care of their physical needs and act in their best interests," Attorney General Ashley Moody said. "So, it seems even more egregious when a health care worker uses this position of trust to harm instead of healing their patient. I’m glad my Medicaid fraud investigators were able to track down and end the exploitation at the center of this case, before more harm was done."

Investigators say because of what they uncovered, Curtis faces one count of exploitation of an elderly person, less than $10,000, a third-degree felony.

It's a charge that can carry a sentence of up to five years in prison.