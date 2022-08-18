Foot found in Yellowstone pool, related to incident in July

Part of the foot, inside a shoe, was floating in Abyss Pool of Yellowstone National Park.

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK, Wyo. — A Yellowstone employee found part of a foot in a shoe floating in a pool in the park on Tuesday. An investigation is ongoing and part of the park was closed temporarily.

The foot was found in Abyss Pool in the West Thumb Geyser Basin in the southern part of the park, according to Morgan Warthin, the public affairs officer for Yellowstone.

According to an update on Friday from the public affairs office, the foot is believed to be related to an incident that occurred on July 31.

"Currently, the park believes there was no foul play. The investigation is continuing to determine the circumstances surrounding the death," the news release said.

After the discovery, rangers reopened the basin to visitors.

"Visitors are reminded to stay on boardwalks and trails in thermal areas and exercise extreme caution around thermal features. The ground in hydrothermal areas is fragile and thin, and there is scalding water just below the surface," the release said.

The pool where the foot was found is more than 50 feet deep making it one of the deepest hot springs in the park, Warthin said. Its temperature is 140 degrees.

No other details can be shared at this time, but the park plans to release additional information in the coming days.

