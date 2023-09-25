x
Florida K-9 missing after following suspect into the woods

Deputies are still looking for the dog.
Credit: Columbia County Sheriff's Office

LAKE CITY, Fla. — A Central Florida sheriff's office K-9 is missing after he reportedly chased after a suspect Monday morning, according to the Columbia County Sheriff's Office. 

Just before 8 a.m. Monday, the sheriff's office said it was looking for the K-9 and the suspect, a 29-year-old man, who had run away from authorities into the woods. Authorities did not release details on what the man is accused of. 

The man reportedly led authorities on a chase into the woods in a remote area between Tyre Road, not far from the Columbia Correction Institution and the area of U.S. 90 and S.R. 100.

Just after 9 a.m., deputies identified the man and said he wasn't known to be a violent offender, but still urged people in the area to not approach him and instead call authorities. 

A couple of hours later, around 11:40 a.m., the sheriff's office shared the 29-year-old man the K-9 was chasing was in custody. The K-9, however, was still missing. 

Deputies have not identified the K-9 by name, but say he is a German Shepherd and is wearing a marked sheriff's harness. Anyone who sees the K-9 is asked not to approach him but rather call the sheriff's office at 386-719-2005 and provide the location of the K-9. 

UPDATE @ 11:40pm The suspect has been apprehended. We are still searching for our K-9.

Posted by Columbia County Sheriff's Office on Monday, September 25, 2023

