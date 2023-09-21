Florida minimum wage scheduled to increase at the end of this month

In 2020, Floridians voted to amend the state's condition to increase the minimum age to $15 per hour by Sept. 30, 2026.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Florida minimum wage is scheduled to increase by the end of this month.

According to the U.S. Department of Labor, Floridians will see an increase of $1 on Sept. 30, taking the minimum wage from $11 to $12.

Tipped employees will see their required cash wage increased to $8.98, per the Florida Restuarant & Lodging Association.

In 2020, Floridians voted to amend the state's condition to increase the minimum age to $15 per hour by Sept. 30, 2026. Afterward, increases in minimum wage will be adjusted for inflation.

Lawyer John Morgan and his campaign, Florida For a Fair Wage, spearheaded this amendment.

“I’m confident because Floridians are compassionate and know that giving every worker a fair wage means not just lifting up those who would directly benefit but lifting up our broader economy when hardworking folks have more money to spend,” Morgan previously said.

Even with the minimum wage increases, it still might not be enough to afford the average rent in the Tampa Bay area.

One study shows that the average rent in Tampa is $2,118.75.

In order to afford the average rent, Tampa residents need to make around $84,750.12, however, they would still be considered rent-burdened.

With a $15 hourly wage, a worker is looking to earn around $31,200 a year before tax.

The Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) defines rent-burdened families as those “who pay more than 30 percent of their income for housing” and “may have difficulty affording necessities such as food, clothing, transportation, and medical care.”