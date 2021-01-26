Donald Trump establishes 'Office of the Former President' in Florida

The former president will have an office set up in Palm Beach County, according to reports.

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Donald Trump reportedly opened his "Office of the Former President" this week in Florida.

The office, which oversees the 45th president's official activities during his post-presidency life, is stationed in Palm Beach County, CBS News reports.

"The office will be responsible for managing President Trump's correspondence, public statements, appearances and official activities to advance the interests of the United States and to carry on the agenda of the Trump administration through advocacy, organizing and public activism," the office said in a statement provided to CBS News. "President Trump will always and forever be a champion for the American people."

Offices for former presidents are paid for by the General Services Administration, as per the Former Presidents Act. The act says the office can be set up anywhere in the U.S.

In addition to funding for offices and staff, all former presidents are entitled to a pension “equal to the annual rate of basic pay, as in effect from time to time, of the head of an executive department” for the remainder of their lives, according to the act. And, widows of former presidents also receive a monetary allowance of $20,000 a year.

On Tuesday, former President Trump endorsed Sarah Huckabee Sanders for governor of Arkansas.