Disney for $60 a day? Here's the latest Magic Ticket deal

The weekday ticket deal is only for Florida residents and is good through until Dec. 22, 2023.

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Disney magic is in the air — especially for Florida residents.

Walt Disney World is offering a special ticket deal with options to visit a park for under $60 a day.

Florida Resident Disney Weekday Magic Ticket has 4-, 3- and 2-day options to plan for park visits for the rest of the year. Here's the price breakdown:

4-day ticket: $235, or $59 per day plus tax

3-day ticket: $215, or $72 per day plus tax

2-day ticket: $195, or $98 per day plus tax

The tickets are valid Monday through Friday only from Oct. 2 to Dec. 22, 2023. And guests are still required to make reservations for the parks ahead of time.

The good news is on consecutive or nonconsecutive weekdays, so you can spread out the fun if you choose.

Florida Resident Disney Weekday Magic Tickets are valid for admission to one theme park per day, but add-on options like Park-Hoppers are available.

Add-ons include:

Park Hopper option — $40 more per ticket, plus tax

Water Park and Sports option — $35 more per ticket, plus tax

Park Hopper Plus option — $55 more per ticket, plus tax

Last month, the theme park giant announced another major deal for Florida residents: the Disney 2-Park Explorer Ticket.

It allows Florida residents access to Epcot and Animal Kingdom for $159 plus tax.