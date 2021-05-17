Police say a parachutist was found unresponsive after landing hard in the airport's parking lot.

DELAND, Fla. — One person was killed Sunday in an apparent skydiving accident in DeLand, police say.

The incident happened around 10 a.m. at the DeLand Municipal Airport, according to a DeLand Police Department news release. Police say a male parachutist, who has not been identified, was found unresponsive after landing hard in the airport's parking lot.

Witnesses told officers that two people collided mid-air and got their parachutes tangled up, police said. One person was able to regain control, but the other could not get their chute to reopen in time, according to the department.

Authorities say more information will be released as it becomes available.