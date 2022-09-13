Big tree collapses onto home, entraps elderly Florida woman inside

She was taken to the hospital.

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — An 89-year-old woman was taken to the hospital after a giant tree fell onto her home Tuesday morning.

The Daytona Beach Fire Department in a post on Facebook said the tree fell in a way that entrapped the woman but created a void space where she was protected.

Photos published by the department show the tree nearly splitting a section of the home from the roof to its foundation. It barely missed the woman who lived in the home on Fulton Street, according to WKMG-TV.

Volusia County Emergency Medical Services helped rush the woman to the hospital for examination and treatment of any injuries — the extent of which is not yet known.