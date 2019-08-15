ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. — Dale Earnhardt Jr. and wife Amy were involved in a plane crash in Elizabethton, Tennessee, but are okay, according to a report by CBS affiliate WJHL.

The Elizabethton Fire Chief Barry Carrier confirmed the couple was on the plane that crashed at the Elizabethton Airport this afternoon.

Carter County Sheriff's Office says the retired NASCAR driver has been transported to a hospital. They are unsure of his condition.

Airport management told WJHL the private plane ran off the end of the runway and caught fire. The FAA says there were three passengers who all got out safely.

The FAA says the aircraft belonged to a company in Mooresville.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.