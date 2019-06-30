CLEMSON, S.C. — A Clemson University student is dead after falling off of a roof early Sunday morning, according to officials.

Clemson City Police say they received a call at approximately 12:45 am Sunday reporting that someone had fallen from a roof top at 176 Old Greenville Highway in Clemson. Upon arrival at the scene, police say they found the victim lying on the ground. The victim was transported to Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The Pickens County coroner has identified the victim as 20-year-old Thomas Heard Few, who was a student at Clemson University. Few's Facebook page indicates he was a student at A.C. Flora High School.

Police say they do not suspect any foul play. However, police say the death is under investigation due to the victim being under the age of 21 and the possibility of alcoholic beverages contributing to the cause.

An autopsy is scheduled for Monday, according to the Pickens County coroner.

Clemson University spokesman Joe Galbraith says that the university is aware of the death and is gathering more information.