An 8-year-old boy is recovering after he was bitten by a shark off the coast of Bald Head Island Sunday afternoon.

Authorities said the boy was taken to the hospital and treated for several puncture wounds after the shark grabbed him by the leg. He is expected to make a full recovery.

This is the third reported shark bite off the North Carolina coast this month.

