BARTLETT, Texas —

On Feb. 18, Bartlett’s home game against Calvert was so much more than just a basketball game for area referee Billy Crow. It was a farewell, 50 years in the making.

"I just love the game, I always wanted to be a coach," Crow said.

Crow was a 1962 graduate of Bartlett High School and his final night as a referee was where he had first fallen in love with basketball. It was such a special night for him. Both coaches honored the intrepid official before the game.

Looking down on the game was Billy’s wife, Pam, his biggest supporter. As she did, she saw the career of her grandson begin alongside the man they’ve both admired for so long.

"I believe that it made me a better person. I believe it made me more of an out-going person, a friendly person, one that I wanted to keep myself in," Crow said.

