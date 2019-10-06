HOUSTON — Scarface is running for Houston City Council.

The rap legend, whose real name is Brad Jordan, made the announcement on his Facebook page Saturday.

Scarface It's official. I'm offering myself for service as the next Houston City Council member for District D. Join our movement! More details to come. www.BradforDistrictD.com

The Geto Boys group member is running for Houston City Council District D, according to his flyer and website. That seat is currently being held by Dwight Boykins, who is planning to run for mayor.

Bushwick Bill, another member of The Geto Boys, died Sunday night after his battle with stage 4 pancreatic cancer. He was 52 year old.

The Geto Boys are from the Fifth Ward in Houston and included Bill, Scarface and William James Dennis aka Willie D.

