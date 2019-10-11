KINGSVILLE, Texas — It's a weekend of cowboy fun at the annual King Ranch Hand Breakfast and Country Concert coming up in Kingsville.

The Ranch Hand weekend is November 22-24. The festival honors the city’s rich cultural heritage in the Texas ranching industry. It will feature food, live music, cooking demonstrations, art, storytelling, car show, two-step dancing and much more.

Country star, Mark Chesnutt, will perform at the country concert.

