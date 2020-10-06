Racist graffiti spray-painted all over Fort Bend County neighborhood

Neighbors in the Hickory Creek subdivision woke up to racist graffiti tagged up and down their streets.

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas — Authorities in Fort Bend County are looking for the person or people responsible for tagging cars and property in one Katy neighborhood with racial slurs, among other things.

The incident comes at a time where racial tensions are high and now some neighbors are demanding answers.

The Hickory Creek subdivision near Cinco Ranch is the type of neighborhood that people just want to enjoy living in. For Tatjana Evans and her daughter Sophie, that means things as simple as a bike ride.

“When something like this comes up it’s really sad to see and especially in front of our children,” Evans said.

On June 3, residents living on two blocks, Pembrough Lane and Glena Rosa Drive, woke up to vandalism that’s too graphic to show.

Officials with the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office said about 30 cars were vandalized with racial slurs and inappropriate drawings.

One driveway was tagged with the "N-word" followed by "begone."

Despite the racist vandalism, authorities don’t believe the incident was race-related or specific homes were targeted.

“Why do we need to stir things up and get people upset and emotional? We don’t need that in our lives,” Evans said.

Authorities said they have identified a person of interest, but no one has been arrested or charged.

For Evans, the unfortunate incident provides an opportunity to let her daughter know what’s right and what’s wrong.

“We won’t tolerate it,” she said. “We don’t want to teach our children that that’s acceptable behavior. We want to teach the next generation that we are all one and we stick together. We support each other. We live in the same community and we treat each other as we’re family.”

Great news if you watch TV with an antenna