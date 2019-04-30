SAN ANTONIO — Look out Forever 21!

Q-Productions is releasing its own Selena-inspired clothing line.

The verified Facebook page, @Selenalaleyenda, dropped a video previewing the line earlier today.

The page, which is run by Q-Productions, the entertainment production company owned and operated by Abraham Quintanilla Jr., encourages fans to head over to the website selena-official.com.

While the site hasn't officially launched yet, fans can sign up to be notified when the Official Selena Store does launch.

Until that happens, we'll stay up late at night when all the world is sleeping, dreaming of all of the other ways we can honor the iconic Queen of Cumbia!

RELATED: California university offering Selena media course

RELATED: Brewery debuts Selena-themed beer in honor of the Queen of Cumbia's birthday

RELATED: Selena fans still inspired by Tejano star today

RELATED: A Selena-themed donut is coming to San Antonio's new Gourdough's location

RELATED: Bidi Bidi binge-watch: Selena series coming to Netflix