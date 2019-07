SAN ANTONIO — A police chase on the city's southwest side turned into a standoff at the Lazy Acres Mobile Home Park on the 4th of July.

The incident happened around 9:30 p.m. in the 8600 block of New Laredo Highway.

According to a deputy with BCSO, the suspect ran from his truck in front of an acquaintances mobile home and barricaded himself inside.

Deputies were able to force entry and take the man into custody.

No further details are available at this time.