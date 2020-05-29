Protests in honor of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor planned for downtown Dallas and Fort Worth Friday evening

The deaths of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor have sparked protests and calls for justice across the U.S.

United my Justice, Next Generation Action Network, along with other civil rights organizations have planned protests Friday evening in response to the deaths of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor.

United my Justice says its protest will be held at 6 p.m. in downtown Fort Worth. The group is asking those who want to participate in the march to meet at the old courthouse.

Next Generation Action Network (NGAN) is holding its “solidarity rally and march” at 6:30 p.m. at 1400 South Lamar Street in Dallas.

NGAN says its demanding full transparency, equality in the judicial system and reform for the communities of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor.

A bystander captured the video of George Floyd handcuffed and lying face down on the ground, as Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin pinned his knee to the man’s neck for several minutes.

The video showed Floyd pleading for help and yelling, “I can’t breathe!” He was later pronounced dead.

Four officers were fired and Friday, former officer Chauvin was arrested and charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter.

Since Floyd’s death, protests have been held across the United States. Minneapolis had its third consecutive night of protests Thursday that turned violent, during which people breached the police department’s third precinct and set the building on fire.

Breonna Taylor’s death also sparked frustration across the country. The 26-year-old EMT was shot multiple times by Louisville Metro police officers in her apartment after police served a “no-knock” warrant.

“The repeated acts of unjust aggression, excessive force and often lethal violence towards African-Americans in the United States perpetuates the painful and traumatizing redundancy of police brutality,” NGAN said of Floyd and Taylor’s deaths.