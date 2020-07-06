Live updates: Protests continue in downtown SA for ninth straight day

Demonstrators have gathered in downtown San Antonio for a ninth day of protests against racial injustice sparked by the death of George Floyd.

SAN ANTONIO — 2:03 p.m.

Our KENS 5 digital team is on the ground bringing you the most up to date coverage. Here's the latest tweet:

2:00 p.m.

Demonstrators have gathered in Milam Park Sunday in the ninth day of protests in the San Antonio downtown area.

Sunday's gathering is in honor of two San Antonians who were killed in officer-involved shootings.

One of them is for Charles "Chop" Roundtree Jr., who was killed by San Antonio Police Officer Steve Casanova in October 2018. The officer was cleared of any criminal responsibility by a Bexar County Grand Jury, even though the 18-year-old was an unarmed bystander who was African-American.

The other person is Marquise Jones, who was killed outside a Chacho's restaurant in February of 2014. A jury ruled San Antonio police officer Robert Encina was justified in shooting and killing Jones.

1:00 p.m.