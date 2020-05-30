Protests over George Floyd death erupt across Texas

Protesters vandalize restaurant in downtown Houston, begin clashing with police in Dallas

TEXAS, USA — Protests and peaceful rallies in continued across Texas Friday afternoon following the in-custody death of George Floyd.

The large protests in Texas follow widespread demonstrations in Minneapolis this week that have captured the nation's attention.

Those protests flared after the killing of George Floyd by a Minneapolis officer, who was recorded digging his knee into Floyd's neck as he was detained on the ground.

Onlookers pleaded with the officer to stop, as Floyd said he couldn't breathe.

Floyd died after the officer continued to keep his knee on his neck for a number of minutes.

HOUSTON

Tempers flared in Houston as protesters moved from downtown and tried to flood freeways in the city.

Dozens attempted to walk onto I-45, but police prevented them. Elsewhere, dozens more walked on I-59, but were later moved off the highway on to the access road near Emancipation Park.

Marchers carried signs and chanted "No justice, no peace," and other rallying cries along the way.

Floyd previously lived in Houston.

Earlier Friday, several hundred people marched from Discovery Green to Houston City Hall in honor of Floyd, who died while in police custody in Minneapolis.

At City Hall, they shouted "I can't breathe" in reference to Floyd's pleas for help as former officer Derek Chauvin kneeled on his neck.

By Friday night, protests spread throughout downtown Houston. KHOU 11 reported damage to Zutro restaurant and bar.

SAN MARCOS

Protesters in San Marcos chanted "Not Trump, no KKK, no fascists USA" Friday afternoon in response to Floyd's death.

Protesters peacefully held signs and chanted as they walked around the city's historical courthouse. According to KVUE Reporter Bryce Newberry, the protest was organized by student leaders from Texas State University, and they began chanting "Black Lives Matter".

DALLAS

Hundreds gathered outside of the Dallas Police Department Friday afternoon to protest.

Many held signs, others painted cross-hairs on their foreheads. Protesters chanted, "I can't breathe!" and "I'm human! I'm an American, too!" outside the police station.

Dallas police said about 400 people were protesting in Dallas and that as of 8 p.m. there were no arrests.

Hundreds began marching through downtown Dallas around 9 p.m. Friday. Clashes with police broke out aroun d9:30 p.m.

FORT WORTH

United My Justice and Next Generation Action Network (NGAN), along with other civil rights organizations, protested Friday evening in downtown Fort Worth.

Like in other Texas cities, they chanted, "I Can't Breathe!" and "No justice, no peace!".

NGAN says it's demanding full transparency, equality in the judicial system and reform for the communities of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor.

AROUND THE COUNTRY

Violent protests broke out in Atlanta Friday night. Protesters set police cars on fire and busted windows to the entrance of the CNN Center in downtown Atlanta.