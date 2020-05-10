Protesters speak out against puppy sales at local pet store

The protest was on Sunday outside Puppyland San Antonio located on Loop 410 on the city’s northside.

SAN ANTONIO — Protesters gathered Sunday outside Puppyland San Antonio located on Loop 410 on the city’s northside.

People were standing at the entrance of the parking lot with all sorts of signs. The protestors say they don’t want to see pet stores selling puppies of any kind in San Antonio, because there is already enough problem with stray dogs and animals having to be euthanized.

“We’re just trying to stop puppy stores like this. They get many or most of their dogs from puppy mills or not responsible breeders,” protestor Sandy Klineselter said.