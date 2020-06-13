'I don't think the world has seen a movement like this' | Protesters march on DC streets for the 16th day in a row

Members of the DMV’s legal community organized a March for Justice.

WASHINGTON D.C., DC — On Saturday, D.C. streets were once again filled with protesters and chants could be heard coming from Black Lives Matter Plaza.

Members of the National Bar Association, and other legal organizations, came together to March for Justice. Walking from Logan Circle to the White House.

"I don't think the world has seen a movement like this, internally among black people we've been talking about this for a long time," DMV Attorney Erick Tyrone said.

Tyrone said that time and time again a black death has been caught on tape, but up until now, there hasn't been the nonblack support that they are seeing right now. He said George Floyd's death changed that, and weighed on him as he marched for justice.

"What's going through my mind every time that my back was a little sore ... thinking about people that had to march further. Every time that my knee got a little sore ... thinking about people that had their knees beat up,” Tyrone said. “In the moment, the part that bothered me the most is that I wanted to move because it hurt. And I had the privilege of being able to move. To me, that is the purpose -- because George Floyd does not have that privilege anymore."

It’s a privilege Tyrone said doesn’t feel like power. Instead, a responsibility to evoke change.

"We have been fighting the same fight, just, you know, a different cause for the past centuries and that's oppression,” DMV attorney Henry Floyd said.

"I had an incident with a police officer about 14 years ago when I was 25, leaving work late one night and going home and being stopped and snatched out of my car,” Floyd said. “That was one of the reasons why I decided to go ahead and go to law school."

For protesters out demanding change, everyone has a story on what brought them to that moment and that specific march.

Legal community leaders said Saturday they hope this fight for change continues even when the demonstrations end.