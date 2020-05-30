Day of protests planned in Killeen, Waco as calls for justice for George Floyd's death grow

Protesters were expected to gather at the Waco suspension bridge and on Fort Hood St. in Killeen.

KILLEEN, Texas — Protesters gathered at MLK Blvd. and Veterans Memorial Blvd. in Killeen Sunday morning.

The group held signs that read "Don't Shoot," "Black Lives Matter," and called for an end to no-knock warrants.

The event was organized by Gia Lopez. She said she was proud to see how many people came out and encouraged anyone driving by to stop and join them.

"I just want to bring awareness to the police brutality and the fact that the police have not been being held accountable for their actions," Lopez said. "There's been too many cases of people being killed and murdered in their own home and nothing is happening about it."

Lopez also said that if anything does come out of it and something does get done in the name of justice, she said it's always the absolute bare minimum.

"I don't want to say that isn't fair because life isn't always fair but I don't feel like that serves equality of what we need," she said.

There were also kids at the event which remained peaceful.

It was the first protest to take place in Central Texas as a way to call for justice for George Floyd and and end to police brutality.

Several dozen people took part in the protest on each corner of the intersection.

A protest was also planned for Sunday afternoon at 2 p.m. at the Waco suspension bridge.

A flyer posted to Facebook said it was to be a peaceful protest against police brutality and racial injustice.

A small group of protesters gathered at N. 3rd St. and Central Ave. in Temple Saturday night in response to the death of George Floyd.

The participants held signs that read "Justice 4 George," "I Can't Breathe" and "Stop Police Brutality."

Aron Henry said while their protest was for Floyd they were also there in support of Michael Dean.

Dean was killed during a traffic stop on Dec. 2 by former Temple police officer Carmen DeCruz. A police report showed Dean was not armed when he was shot in the head.

DeCruz was charged with manslaughter on Feb. 10.

Temple Officer Carmen DeCruz was charged with manslaughter Monday after Michael Dean was shot and killed on Dec. 2, according to District Attorney Henry Garza.

Floyd died May 25 while former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was on top of him with his knee on Floyd's neck.

Chauvin was charged with third degree murder Friday.

Another protest took place around noon Saturday at the Killeen Police Department Headquarters.

The protesters were speaking against police brutality with chants of "No justice, no peace," and "Black Lives Matter."

Family members of James Scott Reed, the man killed while KPD served a no-knock warrant in Feb. 2019, were also participating in the protest.

This was one of the several protests planned this weekend in the area.

Another protest was planned for Sunday, May 31 at 7 p.m. at 3300 S. Fort Hood St. in Killeen.

The protest and march is hosted by six people.

"This is a call to stand as one! This is a peaceful protest and march. Please bring your mask," the organizers of the event said on Facebook.

There are also plans for a protest at 11 a.m. Sunday at Veterans Memorial Boulevard in Killeen.

Another group of women planned to hold signs at several major intersections in Killeen in a show of solidarity. That was expected to begin at 6:45 p.m.