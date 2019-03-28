SAN ANTONIO — The sentencing phase of the trial got underway for murder suspect Luis Arroyo on Thursday for escaping Bexar County Jail.

Prosecutors presented the jurors with a lengthy rap sheet of criminal charges brought against Arroyo over the years, including a 2016 capital murder charge.

The defense team objected that the murder evidence be presented during the sentencing in a heated debate with prosecutors on Wednesday. Arroyo's attorneys said the case had been ruled a mistrial in 2018 and the charges should not be presented, but on Thursday prosecutors moved forward with the evidence, previous charges and violations in jail.

Tandylyn Jackson, the sole survivor of a double-murder in the capital murder case against Arroyo took the stand. She pointed to him as the man who stabbed her and shot and killed her daughter.

During cross-examination of Jackson, the defense team pointed to a long list of health issues, including schizophrenia and drug use, that Jackson dealt with in an attempt to discredit her account.

Prosecutors, on the other hand, pointed to a key question they say was never asked in the initial case. They asked if she saw the suspect’s face, and Jackson made it clear it was Arroyo she saw kick down her door and stab her.

She was just one of many witnesses the prosecutors presented to the jury to prove Arroyo's criminal history. Bexar County deputies also recounted the time Arroyo lit his uniform on fire in his cell – when he allegedly admitted damaging a cell window – and when they found a cell phone and other contraband in his jail cell.

The jurors will weigh all the evidence and testimony presented in court to decide how much time Arroyo will serve in prison. Arroyo's attorney says he could serve anywhere from 25 years to life for escaping jail.

The capital murder case is currently pending.