SAN ANTONIO — Bexar County Commissioners will consider a proposal to ban e-cigarettes and vaping products at all county facilities at its next meeting.

Right now, smoking is prohibited in all County buildings and within 25 feet of the doors.

The proposal, which is expected to be voted on Tuesday, would add e-cigarettes and vaping pens to those restrictions.

This comes after a number of vaping bans both locally and across the country. On Monday, H-E-B confirmed it was discontinuing the sale of e-cigarettes.

Concerns were raised after the CDC announced that 13 people have died and 805 others became ill from vaping. Many of those were attributed to the presence of TCH, the active ingredient in marijuana.

