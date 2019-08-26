NEW ORLEANS — President Donald Trump tweeted out an invite to the nation's capitol for the Eastbank All-Stars baseball team after their Little League World Series victory Sunday evening.

"Congratulations to Louisiana's Champions. See you at the White House!" Trump tweeted.

Trump was replying to Louisiana congressman Steve Scalise, who brought up the idea of a White House visit as he congratulated his home team on Twitter.

The Eastbank All-Stars baseball team earned the state's first Little League World Series title Sunday with a 8-0 win over international opponent Curaçao.

The River Ridge team — who fought their way back after losing their first game in the World Series with five consecutive wins to get to into the title game — took an early lead with a run in the first inning and never looked back.

The Eastbank All-Star softball team also turned heads in the Softball Little League World Series. They were undefeated in the state, then the region, and made it all the way to the finals of the LLWS in Portland, where they fell to the Southeast Region team.

A parade to celebrate the accomplishment of both teams is scheduled for next week.

