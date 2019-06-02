EL PASO, Texas — President Donald Trump announced he will speak at a MAGA rally on Monday, February 11 in El Paso.

It will be the first time the president has held a rally in El Paso and the seventh rally in Texas since he started his presidential campaign in 2015.

This comes as the President continues his push for a border wall along the U.S./Mexico border, which recently led to the longest government shutdown in the U.S.

“We are pleased to announce a Make America Great Again rally on Monday, February 11th in El Paso, Texas, featuring President Donald Trump,” said Michael Glassner, Chief Operating Officer of Donald J. Trump for President, Inc.

“As the President continues his fight to secure our border, there’s no better place to demonstrate that walls work than in El Paso. President Trump looks forward to visiting with the patriots of Texas who are on the front lines of the struggle against open border Democrats who allow drugs, crime, and sex trafficking all along our border every day,” Glassner said.

The rally will be held Monday, February 11 at 7:00 pm MST at the El Paso County Coliseum in El Paso, Texas.