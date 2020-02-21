SAN ANTONIO — Early voting is underway for the March 3 Texas Primary, and the mailboxes and door knobs of residents in the San Antonio area are filled with campaign advertisements.

One San Antonio resident had questions about a specific campaign flyer that was given out at a senior living community.

The page appears like a ballot for that district, but is marked with specific candidates.

KENS 5 asked the Bexar County Elections Office whether it is legal to distribute a pre-marked ballot. A spokesperson for the office said these types of pre-marked ballots are allowed under Texas state election laws, as long as they are distributed more than 100 feet away from polling locations.

The elections office pointed to specific rules relating to campaign or party materials:

"Electioneering

Each early voting and election day polling place must be organized with 100-foot distance markers posted at surrounding outside entrances to the building. During the voting period and inside this protected area, it is prohibited to electioneer, including expressing preference for or against any candidate, measure, or political party. A violation of this provision in the Election Code is a Class C misdemeanor. Tex. Elec. Code §§ 61.003, 85.036.

Please note that the early voting clerk and the presiding judge of each polling place, as appropriate, have the authority of a district judge while serving in that capacity. This authority enables the early voting clerk or the presiding judge, as appropriate, to use his or her discretion to ensure the safety and efficiency of the early voting and election day polling place and the surrounding 100-foot area. Tex. Elec. Code §§ 32.075(e), 81.002.

While an election judge or early voting clerk has the authority to ensure that electioneering is not occurring within the 100 foot marker, Section 32.075(e) of the Code specifically states that a presiding judge may not enforce electioneering provisions outside of the 100-foot distance markers. The same prohibition applies to an early voting clerk, per Section 81.002 of the Code.

If you or your presiding judges have questions as to what constitutes electioneering, encourage them to contact either your office or our office directly with specific questions.

Regulating Electioneering Outside 100-Foot Marker

An entity that owns or controls a public building being used as a polling place may not prohibit electioneering outside of the 100-foot distance marker. However, the entity may enact reasonable regulations in regards to the time, place, and manner of electioneering. Tex. Elec. Code § 61.003(a-1).

Only a court of law can determine what is reasonable in terms of time, place, and manner. However, an example of a reasonable regulation may include prohibiting electioneering on sidewalks or driveways to keep them clear for pedestrians and traffic.

Finally, we recommend that all regulations be content neutral. If you have questions, we suggest that you contact your attorney."

Click here for more information on state rules on campaign or party material and activities in the vicinity of polling places.

