SEABROOK, Texas — Police in Seabrook have recovered the body of a man who may have drowned overnight.

They say he was crabbing with his son shortly after 3 a.m.

If the cause of death is confirmed by the medical examiner, it could be the latest in a series of drownings throughout the Houston area.

Police say a father went out into the water of a small lagoon at Bayside Park to retrieve a crab trap and did not return.

They say his adult son went after his father in an attempt to rescue him but was not able to locate him.

The father's body was found shortly after 11 a.m.

The U.S. Coast Guard found the body of a 35-year-old man who drowned on Friday while swimming near Surfside Beach.

They say the man was trying to reach the third sandbar when he went under.

Not far from where the man's body was pulled in Seabrook, Kemah Police Department Chief Chris Reed's funeral procession drove through the area on Friday.

Reed went missing in the Galveston Bay last week after he fell off his fishing boat near the Texas City Dike.

Reed's body was found two days later after a massive non-stop marine search.

There have been several other drownings in the last month.

At least 13 children have drowned in the Houston area this year alone.

More than half of them were younger than seven years old and most of them drowned in pools.

