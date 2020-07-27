Portland protests continue for 60th night

For the past eight weeks, demonstrators have come out to protest police brutality and systemic racism, and more recently the presence of federal officers.

PORTLAND, Ore — Protesters in Portland again gathered on Sunday for the sixtieth straight evening to protest police brutality, the presence of federal officers and systemic racism.

A group gathered at Gateway Discovery Park in Northeast Portland to honor John Lewis and Reverend C.T Vivian.

Lewis was a congressman for Georgia and a civil rights icon. He died on July 17. Vivian was a minister, civil rights activist and close adviser to Martin Luther King Jr. He also died on July 17.

Community members organize a Black Lives Matter march through the Gateway neighborhood in honor of civil rights icons John Lewis & Reverand C.T. Vivian. pic.twitter.com/sXPYUrGE9q — Christelle Koumoué (@ChristelleK_TV) July 27, 2020

In downtown Portland, a group of lawyers planned to meet at Salmon Street Fountain and march to the Multnomah County Justice Center to join other demonstrators.

On Saturday, protesters gathered at a few locations including the police union building in North Portland, others marched in Northeast Portland and thousands gathered outside the federal courthouse and Justice Center. Around 1:20 a.m. police declared the scene downtown a riot and used munitions, including CS gas, to disperse the crowd.

On Friday, the top federal prosecutor in Oregon lashed out against city and community leaders for not taking control of nightly protests in downtown Portland.

“This is just mindless violence and anyone who defends the violence is enabling this to continue,” said Billy Williams, U.S. Attorney for Oregon.